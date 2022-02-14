Spec comparison: Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6

Kia India will launch the much-awaited Carens MPV in the country tomorrow. The new model will further intensify the competition in this segment. Until now, the Ertiga, XL6, and the Innova Crysta have been the popular players in this segment. Read below to learn about the key feature differences between the Carens and the XL6.

Exterior

In terms of dimensions, Kia Carens has a length of 4,540mm, a width of 1,800mm, a height of 1,708mm, and a wheelbase of 2,780mm. The fascia is highlighted by a digital radiator grille which is flanked by crown jewel LED headlamps and star map LED DRLs. The vehicle will ride on a set of 16-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloys, while the rear section is highlighted by star map LED taillights. Additionally, the top-spec version offers a SkyLight sunroof.

Maruti Suzuki’s premium MPV, the XL6 is sold via the Nexa outlet in the country. In terms of dimensions, the XL6 has a length of 4,445mm, a width of 1,775mm, and a height of 1,700mm. The XL6 is marginally longer and wider than the Ertiga due to the additional cladding and inserts around the vehicle. However, the ground clearance and wheelbase remains unchanged at 180mm and 2,750mm, respectively.

Interior

The soon-to-launch Kia Carens offers a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation with next-gen Kia Connect (66 connected car features), 64-colour cabin surround ambient mood lighting, Bose premium sound system with eight speakers, one-touch easy electric tumble second-row seats, and ventilated front seats. Moreover, depending on the variant, the Carens will also offer a smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection. The vehicle will be available in both six and seven-seat layout options.

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is exclusively available in a six-seat layout. The vehicle gets an all-black theme. The MPV gets a three-spoke steering wheel with silver inserts to enhance the premium quotient. As compared to the Ertiga, the dashboard is highlighted by a black-grey finish instead of the wooden trims. The vehicle also gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smart play studio.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Kia Carens will offer six airbags as standard across all variants along with ESC, VSM, HAC, DBC, and ABS with BAS. Additionally, the vehicle will also offer highline TPMS and front and rear parking sensors.

The XL6 is equipped with ABS with EBD, three-point seat belts for all occupants, ISOFIX, and dual-front airbags. Moreover, equipment like ESP and hill-hold control are limited to the top-spec variant.

Engine

Kia Carens will be offered in one diesel and two petrol engine options. The Smartstream G1.5 gets a six-speed manual transmission that produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. On the other hand, the SmartStream G1.4 T-GDi produces 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 3,320rpm. The turbo petrol engine will be available in both six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed DCT. The diesel version offers a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT engine in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options which will generate 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,750rpm. We have driven the upcoming Kia Carens and to read about our review in detail, click here.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is powered by a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine which generates 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and four-speed automatic options. To learn more about our experience of living with the Maruti Suzuki XL6, click here.