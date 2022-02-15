CarWale
    New Audi Approved: Plus showroom inaugurated in South Mumbai

    Aditya Nadkarni

    373 Views
    - The new Audi pre-owned car dealership is located at Unit Number 4 and 5, Kamla Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

    - The company currently has 14 pre-owned car showrooms in the country

    Audi India has inaugurated a new pre-owned luxury car showroom in Mumbai. Known as Audi Approved: Plus South Mumbai, the facility is spread across an area of over 3000 square feet and has the capacity to display six cars.

    The Audi Approved: Plus South Mumbai showroom is located at Kamla Mills Compound in the Lower Parel region of Mumbai. The German brand currently has fourteen pre-owned car showrooms in India.

    According to Audi, every pre-owned car at the Audi Approved: Plus showrooms undergo quality checks, mechanical bodywork, interior, and electrical inspections. The vehicles are also subject to full on-road testing to ensure the perfect drive and peace of mind for customers while buying the car. Furthermore, under the Audi Approved: Plus program, Audi India offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance and a complete history of the vehicle before purchase. Customers can also avail financing and insurance benefits through the program.

    Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Mumbai is a key market for us, and we have observed a steady surge in demand for pre-owned luxury cars. This is our home city and today, we are extremely happy to open a new facility in the heart of South Mumbai, in Kamla Mills. I am certain that this new showroom will cater to the ever-growing demand for pre-owned cars in Mumbai and I am pleased to share that we continue our expansion with more facilities in the surrounding areas as well as other cities across the country.”

