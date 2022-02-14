CarWale
    Is this the Toyota Glanza facelift?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,750 Views
    Is this the Toyota Glanza facelift?

    - The new Toyota Glanza could be launched next month

    - The updated model is expected to receive a revised exterior design and new features

    Maruti is likely to launch the 2022 Baleno in the country later this month, and we expect the updated Glanza to follow next month, details of which are available here. Now, spy images of what seems to be the refreshed Glanza have surfaced on the web.

    Toyota Glanza Front View

    These spy shots of the reportedly new Toyota Glanza were taken during an ad shoot, hinting that the launch of the model could be right around the corner. A few notable features that make it stand apart from the upcoming Baleno facelift include a new design for the lower end of the front bumper, chrome surrounds for the fog lights, a new multi-slat grille, and L-shaped LED DRLs. Also on offer are a new set of dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels.

    The 2022 Toyota Glanza could receive a few other notable updates such as a new rear bumper, two-piece LED tail lights, a 360-degree camera, Heads-Up Display (HUD), a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a tweaked dashboard, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

    Toyota Glanza Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the upcoming Toyota Glanz facelift is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an idle start-stop function. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Once launched, the facelifted Toyota Glanza will rival the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, and the Volkswagen Polo.

    Image Source

    Toyota Glanza Image
    Toyota Glanza
    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Glanza Gallery

    • images
    • videos
