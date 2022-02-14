Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class to be launched in India on 3 March

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has officially announced that it'll be launching the all-new Maybach S-Class in India on 3 March 2022. Based on the seventh-generation S-Class, this Maybach S-Class is expected to be available in two trims: the S580 and S680.

The new-generation Maybach S-Class is the longest car the brand has ever made. It's 180mm longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class. Besides this, the saloon bears typical Maybach design features, for instance, there is a signature radiator grille, front bumper, window trim and alloy wheels made of glittering chrome. The flashy paint options and chrome make the Maybach S-Class stick out a mile.

Inside, Maybach has taken the already luxurious cabin of the S-Class to the next level. More to the point, this Maybach S-Class features two individual first-class style seats in the back with all the bells and whistles. Not to forget, it also comes with a refrigerator to accommodate a bottle of champagne and a couple of champagne flutes.

Apart from that, the rear passenger gets individual air conditioning temperature control switches, powered seats with massage and recline function, two 11.6-inch touchscreens and heated/cooled cup holders. Meanwhile, the cabin of this Maybach S-Class is identical to the standard flagship Merc.

For India, Mercedes will probably offer two powertrains in the Maybach S-Class. The S580 gets a 4.0-litre, V8 turbocharged petrol mill linked to a 48-volt mild hybrid system. On the other hand, the S680 comes equipped with a 6.0-litre V12 turbocharged petrol motor. Both the engines are mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.