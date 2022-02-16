CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan to be revealed on 8 March

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    884 Views
    New Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan to be revealed on 8 March

    - Will be underpinned by the MQB AO IN platform

    - Expected to be powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

    - Prices areexpected to be announced in May 2022

    Post much wait, Volkswagen’s mid-size sedan, the Virtus will be globally revealed on 8 March, 2022. The upcoming model will be underpinned by the MQB AO IN platform and will be built at the Volkswagen facility in Pune, Maharashtra. Earlier in January 2022, we had learned that the upcoming Virtus mid-sized sedan will be launched in the country in May 2022.

    In recent times, the upcoming model has been spied undergoing final rounds of testing on Indian roads, on numerous instances. The new mid-size sedan replaces the Volkswagen Vento in India. Although the test mules were heavily camouflaged, it does reveal the new two-slat front grille which will be wider than the Vento. Additionally, the vehicle is expected to offer LED projector headlamps and halogen fog lights with a cornering function. Moreover, the new model will get a fresh bumper along with other highlights such as shark fin antenna, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and sweptback LED taillights.

    Mechanical details are not known for now and it is believed that the upcoming model might be offered with a set of 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines paired to a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit. More details in this regard will be known post the official unveiling. 

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift spied; to get new dual-tone colours
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be offered in 11 variants and AMT gearbox

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Volkswagen Virtus Left Front Three Quarter
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2230 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Slavia
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2230 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan to be revealed on 8 March