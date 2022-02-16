New Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan to be revealed on 8 March

- Will be underpinned by the MQB AO IN platform

- Expected to be powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

- Prices areexpected to be announced in May 2022

Post much wait, Volkswagen’s mid-size sedan, the Virtus will be globally revealed on 8 March, 2022. The upcoming model will be underpinned by the MQB AO IN platform and will be built at the Volkswagen facility in Pune, Maharashtra. Earlier in January 2022, we had learned that the upcoming Virtus mid-sized sedan will be launched in the country in May 2022.

In recent times, the upcoming model has been spied undergoing final rounds of testing on Indian roads, on numerous instances. The new mid-size sedan replaces the Volkswagen Vento in India. Although the test mules were heavily camouflaged, it does reveal the new two-slat front grille which will be wider than the Vento. Additionally, the vehicle is expected to offer LED projector headlamps and halogen fog lights with a cornering function. Moreover, the new model will get a fresh bumper along with other highlights such as shark fin antenna, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and sweptback LED taillights.

Mechanical details are not known for now and it is believed that the upcoming model might be offered with a set of 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines paired to a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit. More details in this regard will be known post the official unveiling.