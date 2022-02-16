Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift spied; to get new dual-tone colours

- Likely to get new features

- Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Maruti Suzuki is clearly on launch offensive this year. With the launch of the new Baleno due for this month-end, Maruti Suzuki seems to be ready with its next launch already. This time it’s the highest-selling budget hatchback from its portfolio, the Wagon R facelift. The spy pictures appear to be taken during the TVC shoot revealing new exterior colour along with a revised wheel design. Let us know more about them.

As per the leaked spy image, the Wagon R facelift can be seen painted in a new dual-tone red and black shade. Along with the black roof, the A, B, and C-pillars and the ORVMs have been finished in gloss black. The wheels too feature a multi-spoke design. However, it is unclear if the Wagon R will be offered with alloy wheels or continue with wheel caps with a new design.

While the details of the interior are scarce, we could expect the addition of a handful of new features and new upholstery. The feature highlights of the current Wagon R include a rear wiper, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and keyless entry.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R can be had with 1.0-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 67bhp and 90Nm torque while the latter puts out 82bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and AMT.

