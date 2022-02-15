Renault Kiger scores four-star Global NCAP safety rating

- Scores four-star for adult occupant protection and two-star safety rating for child occupant protection

- Last year, the Triber scored four-star for adult occupant protection and three-star for child occupant protection

Launched in early 2021, the Renault Kiger has been quick in emerging as a strong contributor to the French automaker’s sales in India. The Kiger has been a segment disruptor due to it competitive pricing strategy for the Indian market. Back in June 2021, Renault’s another popular selling three-row model, the Triber had scored a four-star rating in Global NCAP (GNCAP) safety test. This time around, the Kiger has scored a four-star GNCAP safety for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection.

The test results revealed good protection to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck, while there was marginal and adequate protection the driver’s and the passenger’s chest, respectively. Additionally, the vehicle offered marginal protection to the knees of the front passengers. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings, while the footwell area was rated as stable.

During the crash test, the child seat for three year old with forward facing child seats revealed excessive forward movement of the head and poor chest protection. On the other hand, the 1.5 year old rear facing child seat offered good protection to the head and weak protection to the chest. The test model has ISOFIX anchorages but they were hidden to consumers.

The higher Kiger variants offer four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). Additionally, the vehicle gets ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60:40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests, and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.

Speaking about the achievement, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and all our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian Regulatory Authorities. The Kiger combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. Renault Kiger has been well accepted by the customers with the strong value proposition that it offers in terms of distinctive design, smart features, and performance. This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as Kiger was developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world. The four-Star rating by GNCAP reiterates our commitment to bringing technologically advanced products which are safe yet trendy.”