High-performance version of Porsche Panamera in the works

- Prototype was seen withon bigger brakes and sportier wheels

- Could be a GT version of the five-door

A curious-looking prototype of the Porsche Panamera was seen testing with one peculiar element – a centre-locking wheel. Usually seen on race cars, what are these wheel locksdoing on a luxurious family sedan raises a question. Could Porsche be developing a sportier, high-performance version of the Panamera on the lines of 911’s GT model?

The second-generation Panamera has been around since 2017. And the prototype spotted with extensive concealment doesn’t seem like thea work of a mid-life update. So before it goes for a replacement, could Panamera receive a hard-core version which is more suitable on a race track rather than on Autobahn? If the off-road going 911 Dakar is anything to go by, Porsche at this point can easily pull this one off.

A track-oriented Panamera with a badge such as the GT3 could be the next big thing. Seen on the prototype are a different fuel cap, reworked headlamps, door handles, beefier fenders, and a completely concealed cabin (especially the second row, hiding a roll cage maybe?). If it is a hardcore Panamera, it ought to have a bigger, more powerful powertrain. A turbocharged or the hybridiszed engine isn’t out of question either. We don’t expect to see a manual here, but a quick PDK would suffice.

The question of the next-gen Panamera going EV is clouding everyone’s minds. But if the last hurrah of the current gen ends with a high-performance version, we aren’t complaining