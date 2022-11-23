CarWale

    MG Astor Sharp variant now gets Sangria Red interior as optional

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    MG Astor Sharp variant now gets Sangria Red interior as optional

    - Offered as an optional pack worth Rs 10,000

    - Earlier, only the Savvy variant had Sangria Red interior

    MG Motor India has introduced the Sangria Red interior theme for the Sharp variant of Astor. Previously, this theme was only available in the range-topping Savvy trim.

    Now, Sharp MT and Sharp CVT models, too, have the dual-tone Sangria Red interior colour option, which costs Rs 14.68 lakh and Rs 15.68 lakh, respectively. This price is Rs. 10,000 higher than the same variants without the dual-tone Sangria Red interior colour option. This package includes a black and red colour scheme for the seats, a soft-touch dashboard, and door panels. 

    Mechanically, the MG Astor is available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The latter is capable of producing 138bhp and 220Nm of torque and is paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, which generates 108bhp and 144Nm of torque, is offered with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit.

    In September, MG increased the price of Astor by Rs 10,000. Although sales of this SUV have been slow in comparison to the competition, it is the only SUV available with ADAS functionality under Rs 20 lakh.

    MG Astor
    ₹ 10.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
