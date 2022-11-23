CarWale

    Lamborghini Urus Performante to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    232 Views
    Lamborghini Urus Performante to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The Urus Performante is essentially a mid-life facelift of the SUV

    - The model gets a slew of updates including exterior, interior, and mechanical updates

    Lamborghini revealed the Urus Performante in August this year, and the updated version of the SUV is now slated to make its debut in India on 24 November, 2022. The Urus Performante is essentially a mid-life facelift of the SUV, although it gets much more than just a nip and tuck in the design department.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Left Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the new Lamborghini Urus Performante gets an aggressive front bumper, a carbon-fibre splitter, a blacked-out air dam, a ventilated carbon-fibre hood, new 22-inch alloy wheels, a new rear bumper, new spoiler, a carbon-fibre rear bumper and diffuser, new air curtains, and carbon-fibre wheel arches.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Right Rear Three Quarter

    Revisions to the interior of the 2022 Lamborghini Urus Performante include revised graphics for the screens, hexagon-shaped stitching for the seats, and an optional Dark Package. Customers can also opt for the brand’s Ad Personam customization program to make their Urus even more unique.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Dashboard

    At the heart of the upcoming Lamborghini Urus Performante is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 mill, albeit now massaged to produce a higher power output. The latter is up from 650bhp to 666bhp, while the torque figure remains unchanged at 850Nm.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Image
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    High-performance version of Porsche Panamera in the works
     Next 
    Pininfarina Battista sets record for fastest accelerating supercar

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121232 Views
    804 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    ₹ 5.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Urus

    Lamborghini Urus

    ₹ 3.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121232 Views
    804 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lamborghini Urus Performante to be launched in India tomorrow