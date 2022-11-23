Lamborghini Urus Performante to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Urus Performante is essentially a mid-life facelift of the SUV

Lamborghini revealed the Urus Performante in August this year, and the updated version of the SUV is now slated to make its debut in India on 24 November, 2022. The Urus Performante is essentially a mid-life facelift of the SUV, although it gets much more than just a nip and tuck in the design department.

On the outside, the new Lamborghini Urus Performante gets an aggressive front bumper, a carbon-fibre splitter, a blacked-out air dam, a ventilated carbon-fibre hood, new 22-inch alloy wheels, a new rear bumper, new spoiler, a carbon-fibre rear bumper and diffuser, new air curtains, and carbon-fibre wheel arches.

Revisions to the interior of the 2022 Lamborghini Urus Performante include revised graphics for the screens, hexagon-shaped stitching for the seats, and an optional Dark Package. Customers can also opt for the brand’s Ad Personam customization program to make their Urus even more unique.

At the heart of the upcoming Lamborghini Urus Performante is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 mill, albeit now massaged to produce a higher power output. The latter is up from 650bhp to 666bhp, while the torque figure remains unchanged at 850Nm.