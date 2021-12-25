Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition — Now in Pictures

Porsche showed off the Panamera Platinum Edition along with the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS and new Taycan GTS models at the LA Show. After creating much hype overseas, the carmaker has decided to bring it to India as well. A recent announcement confirmed that this special edition of the Panamera can now also be ordered by Indian consumers in our country. Here's a picture gallery.

The Porsche Panamera Platinum version comes standard with specific platinum design equipment. This includes black tailpipes, gloss black window trim, and metallic colour.

It also comes with a satin finish for the air outlet trim and Porsche branding on the boot lid. The same finish can be seen on the platinum-finished 21-inch alloy wheels too.

Then, inside its cabin, there are black brushed aluminium door sill guards with the 'Platinum Edition' emblem and black inside upholstery with a brushed aluminium finish.

Some key features on the Porsche Panamera Platinum include 14-way electrically adjustable front seats and LED matrix headlights with PDLS Plus (Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus).

There's a 14-speaker Bose sound system and this version has adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard.

Customers can opt for this Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition in the regular and top-of-the-line standard S E-Hybrid, while the standard version also comes in GTS and Turbo S spec.

For the S E-Hybrid, the carmaker has combined a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a 100kW electric motor to provide a humongous 680bhp and 870Nm of peak torque.

Powering the basic model is a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine rated at 325bhp and 450Nm of peak torque. All models come mated to a PDK eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.