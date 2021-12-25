CarWale
    Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition — Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    386 Views
    Porsche showed off the Panamera Platinum Edition along with the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS and new Taycan GTS models at the LA Show. After creating much hype overseas, the carmaker has decided to bring it to India as well. A recent announcement confirmed that this special edition of the Panamera can now also be ordered by Indian consumers in our country. Here's a picture gallery.

    Porsche Panamera Left Front Three Quarter

    The Porsche Panamera Platinum version comes standard with specific platinum design equipment. This includes black tailpipes, gloss black window trim, and metallic colour.

    Porsche Panamera Right Side View

    It also comes with a satin finish for the air outlet trim and Porsche branding on the boot lid. The same finish can be seen on the platinum-finished 21-inch alloy wheels too.

    Porsche Panamera Dashboard

    Then, inside its cabin, there are black brushed aluminium door sill guards with the 'Platinum Edition' emblem and black inside upholstery with a brushed aluminium finish.

    Porsche Panamera Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Some key features on the Porsche Panamera Platinum include 14-way electrically adjustable front seats and LED matrix headlights with PDLS Plus (Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus).

    Porsche Panamera Dashboard

    There's a 14-speaker Bose sound system and this version has adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard.

    Porsche Panamera Rear Seats

    Customers can opt for this Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition in the regular and top-of-the-line standard S E-Hybrid, while the standard version also comes in GTS and Turbo S spec.

    Porsche Panamera Right Rear Three Quarter

    For the S E-Hybrid, the carmaker has combined a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a 100kW electric motor to provide a humongous 680bhp and 870Nm of peak torque.

    Porsche Panamera Right Side View

    Powering the basic model is a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine rated at 325bhp and 450Nm of peak torque. All models come mated to a PDK eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

    Porsche Panamera Left Rear Three Quarter
     Next 
    Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition — Top 7 highlights

    Porsche Panamera Gallery

    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 83.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Popular Videos

