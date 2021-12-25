Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition — Top 7 highlights

Porsche India recently launched the Panamera Platinum Edition with several cosmetic enhancements and an extended list of equipment. Let's take a look at the top seven features of this special edition.

1. Platinum colour theme

The carmaker has combined satin-gloss platinum design along with a platinum colour theme. The air outlet trims behind the front wheels, the Porsche logo, and, even the model designation at the rear are finished in a platinum shade. On the other hand, the hybrid models will continue to get the 'e-hybrid' logo on the side.

2. Panamera style platinum wheels

A set of larger 21-inch alloy wheels from the ‘Exclusive Design’ program have been made available for this model.

3. Suspension

Unlike the standard variant, this one will get the brand’s air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). This adaptive suspension helps to improve the overall practicality and should be ideal for our road conditions as well.

4. Tweaked Interior

On the inside, the overall layout remains the same. However, the door sill guards are made of brushed aluminium in black and also feature the Platinum Edition logo.

5. Special analogue clock

All the models of this Panamera special edition will also come with an analogue clock in the dashboard as standard.

6. Extended list of exterior equipment

Interestingly, now the standard features on the Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition include exterior mirrors with automatic dimming. Additionally, Porsche has equipped the car with LED matrix main headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus).

7. Add-on features

What's more, the Platinum Edition model will feature a panoramic roof system and Park Assist with reversing camera. Also, the hybrid models will come with an on-board AC charger with 7.2 kW charging power.