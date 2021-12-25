New Maruti Suzuki cars expected to be launched in 2022

- Three models likely to get a facelift

- Domestic launch of the Jimny SUV under consideration

Maruti Suzuki appears to be planning a slew of new launches for the coming year. While the new-gen Celerio was the only highlight for the carmaker in 2021, Maruti Suzuki could introduce as many as four facelift models in 2022 and we tell you more about them.

First up, the premium hatchback offering, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno will receive its first major update in 2022. Based on the leaked spy pictures, the Baleno is expected to sport a wider front grille, redesigned head and tail lamps, new alloy wheels, and reprofiled front and rear bumpers. The interior too is likely to be revamped with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a new steering wheel, revised HVAC controls, and repositioned aircon vents. To know more about the Baleno facelift, click here.

The next model to be revised in the carmaker’s lineup is the Vitara Brezza compact SUV. Long due for a proper update, the Brezza, like its hatchback sibling, Baleno could get a new front fascia, revised posterior, tweaked bumpers, a new touchscreen infotainment system, and most likely an electric sunroof. For more details and spy images of the upcoming Brezza, click here.

The third model slated to receive an update is the entry-level hatchback – Alto. Spotted on several occasions, the test mule of the Alto appears to be bigger than the outgoing model. Apart from the cosmetic changes, Alto could also be underpinned by the new Heartect platform. Mechanically, it is expected to continue with the existing 796cc engine that produces 47bhp and 69Nm torque.

Besides these, Maruti Suzuki is also rumoured to be working on the XL6 facelift. Recently, the carmaker introduced the new-gen S-Cross for the global markets and you can read about it here. Currently, Maruti Suzuki is evaluating the launch of the Jimny for the Indian market that is presently being assembled in the country for export to international markets.

