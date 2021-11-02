CarWale
    Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto begins testing

    Jay Shah

    14,949 Views
    - Will get updated exterior styling

    - Likely to be launched in the second half of 2022

    Maruti Suzuki has begun working on the new generation of the entry-level hatchback, Alto. Likely to be introduced sometime in 2022, the prototype of the upcoming model has been spotted testing on public roads.

    Front View

    While the test mule retains the overall size and shape of the current-gen model, the heavily cloaked model reveals a handful of exterior design changes such as a bigger front grille with mesh pattern, pull-up door handles, and steel rims. At the rear, the tail lamp units are likely to be redesigned with new graphics. 

    Rear View

    The details as to the interior are scarce at the moment but we expect Maruti Suzuki to revamp the cabin with updated dashboard design and new equipment. The 796cc petrol engine of the Alto is likely to be retained for the facelift. It produces 47bhp and 69Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual. 

    Rear View

    The feature highlights of the current-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto include reverse parking sensors, a touchscreen infotainment system, power steering, air conditioner, and central door locking. The carmaker has lined up the launch of the 2021 Celerio for November 2021. For 2022, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the refreshed Baleno hatchback as well as the Alto.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Alto
    ₹ 3.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Alto Gallery

