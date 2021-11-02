New Maruti Suzuki Celerio bookings open ahead of launch

- The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be launched in India on 10 November

- The company claims that the new Celerio will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in its class

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the all-new Celerio ahead of its launch that is slated to take place in India on 10 November, 2021. The model, which can be booked for an amount of Rs 11,000, has already begun arriving at dealerships, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be powered by a K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine with a first-in-segment idle start-stop technology. This motor will be offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit, which Maruti calls AGS (Auto Gear Shift) technology.

In terms of design, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will feature a new grille with a split, single slat chrome grille, a large black insert for the front bumper fog lights, halogen headlamps, black alloy wheels, new rear bumper and tail lights, a rear wiper and washer, a driver-side request sensor, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. Inside, the model gets a large touchscreen infotainment system, an engine start-stop button, a new AMT lever, vertically stacked, rectangular-shaped AC vents, and front power windows.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Since its launch, the Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology, that helped democratize the two-pedal technology in the country. The brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality. Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona. The all-new Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the all-new Celerio will once again energize the compact segment.”