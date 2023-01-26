Maruti Suzuki car prices hiked by up to Rs 21,000

- The new prices came into effect on 16 January

- The company will launch the Fronx and Jimny five-door later this year

Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike last month, and earlier this month, the carmaker confirmed that prices would be increased by an average of 1.1 per cent, effective from 16 January. We have now got our hands on the updated prices for the entire line-up.

Starting with the Arena range, the Maruti Wagon R receives the biggest price rise of up to Rs 21,000, followed by the Brezza and Dzire, with a hike of up to Rs 20,000 each. Customers purchasing an Alto 800 will now have to shell out an additional amount of up to Rs 15,000 over the prices last month.

The Maruti Swift and Celerio have now become dearer by up to Rs 13,000 each. At the same time, the S-Presso and Alto K10 will command a premium of Rs 10,000 each, which will be applicable only to select variants. Prices of the Eeco have been increased by up to Rs 11,500.

Coming to the Nexa range, the Maruti Ciaz receives a uniform hike of Rs 20,000 across the range, while the price increase for the Ignis goes up to Rs 20,000 based on the choice of variant. The XL6 and Baleno will now cost up to Rs 12,000 more than the previously listed prices. The brand has not revealed any change in the prices of the Ertiga and Grand Vitara. In other news, Maruti is scheduled to announce the prices of the Fronx Coupe SUV and Jimny five-door later this year.