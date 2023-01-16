Maruti Suzuki car prices increased by 1.1 per cent

- Maruti has revealed that the price rise is effective from 16 January

- The company confirmed the hike in December

After confirming the development back in December, Maruti Suzuki has now hiked prices across its model range by an average of 1.1 per cent. The increased prices came into effect on 16 January.

While we are yet to get our hands on the new model and variant-wise prices of the Maruti models, we can confirm that the quantum of the hike is calculated based on the ex-showroom prices of the products in Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki currently retails its cars via two dealership chains including Arena and Nexa, the former of which is its premium dealership channel. The carmaker unveiled the Baleno-based Coupe SUV called Fronx, eVX electric SUV concept, and the five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this month.