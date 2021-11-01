Kia India records sale of 16,331 units in October 2021

- Kia sold 10,488 units of the Seltos last month

- The company has sold more than 1.50 lakh units in CY2021

Kia India, has registered a sale of 16,331 units in October 2021. The Seltos became the brand’s highest-selling model for the month, amassing 10,488 units. The company also sold 5,443 units of the Sonet and 400 units of the Carnival last month.

According to Kia India, CY21 has been a year of milestones for the brand, with the Seltos clocking two lakh sales and the Sonet registering one lakh unit sales since their respective launches. Adding another achievement in the year, the sales of the company surpassed 1.50 lakh units mark in CY21. The company has registered 1,59,641 units till October in CY21 compared to 1,07,657 units in the same period last year, recording a Y-o-Y growth of 48 per cent. The company remains affected due to the semiconductor shortage issue, and expects the supply chain to normalize from early next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India, said, 'The adverse supply chain situation has been an opportunity lost for us; however, our customers' and vendors' continuous support has enabled us to maintain a healthy performance throughout the year. As we foresee the issue to continue for the next few months, we assure our customers to keep optimizing our production to the maximum level and ensure delivery at the earliest. We are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to take the necessary steps as and when required.'