Skoda Rapid production ends; to be replaced by Slavia next year

- The Matte edition is the final iteration of the Rapid in India

- The model will be succeeded by the Slavia mid-size sedan that will be unveiled later this month

Skoda Auto India introduced the Rapid Matte edition in the country last month with a price tag of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), details of which are available here. Now, the company has confirmed that this version will be the final hurrah for the sedan in the country.

According to Zac Hollis, director of Skoda Auto India, the production of the Rapid is now finished as the last batch of cars to roll off the production line is the Matte edition. The model will be replaced by the Slavia mid-size sedan next year, details of which can be read here.

The second product from the MQB A0 IN platform after the Kushaq for Skoda, the Slavia will make its global debut on 18 November, 2021. The model will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine producing 115bhp and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit. We have driven the Slavia prototype, and to read our review, click here.