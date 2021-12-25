2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto spied testing in the country

- Test mule spotted ahead of anticipated debut in 2022

- To be based on the Heartect platform; likely to get a new set of features

Over the years, Maruti Suzuki Alto has been a bestseller in the entry-level segment. The new-gen Alto is one of the many new vehicles planned to be introduced in the country next year. This time around, the new-gen Alto test mule has been spied testing once again in the country ahead of its anticipated launch in 2022. Apart from this, the company is also expected to introduce the updated Baleno and the Vitara Brezza in the country next year.

Although the vehicle has been heavily camouflaged, it does reveal a few details. The upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will be based on the Heartect platform. The updated model is expected to get a larger front grille with a new mesh pattern, sweptback headlamps, and a slightly raised bonnet as compared to the outgoing model. The new model appears to be a bit taller than the current model. As for the rear, the new model is expected to get a larger tailgate and a high mounted stop lamp. The rear bumper is also expected to be redesigned for freshness. Overall, the new model is expected to be sharper than the current model.

The updated model is also expected to offer a better feature list as compared to the current model. The upcoming model might continue to be powered by the existing 0.8-litre engine that generates 47bhp at 6,000rpm and 69Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard. More details on the upcoming new Maruti Suzuki Alto will be known at a later date.

Source - Kar DIY