    What to do in case of a car accident: Legal issues and all you need to know | The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    What to do in case of a car accident: Legal issues and all you need to know | The CarWale Podcast

    If you've ever been involved in an accident, you would know that there can be several complications, legal, medical, and much more. What does one do in such a case? Whom do you approach first? What are the consequences? We talk to our team members, who are also qualified lawyers by profession, and understand everything in depth. Click on the link below to listen to the podcast.

    What To Do In Case Of A Car Accident: Legal Issues And All You Need To Know | Episode 31 | The CarWale Podcast

    The aftermath of a car mishap

    We really hope that none of you ever have to go through the ordeal of an accident, but if that ever happens, being prepared is the best one can do. To help you understand all the finer details that concern the aftermath of an accident, click on the link above and access all the data you’ll need to know in this regard.

    Season 1 of The CarWale Podcast ends; Season 2 coming soon

    As the calendar year comes to an end, we bid adieu to season 1 of The CarWale Podcast. We would also like to inform our listeners that we would be taking a short break before returning with a brand new season and a fresh set of ideas and episodes early next month. Meanwhile, do stay tuned and share your feedback, doubts, and topic suggestions at podcasts@carwale.com.

