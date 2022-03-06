Top-10 cars sold in India in February 2022

The effects of the shortage in the supply of semiconductors are visible across car sales numbers in the month of February 2022. That said, with a gradual reduction in COVID-19 cases and significant improvement in market conditions, the auto industry is on the path to recovery. Despite limitations, few car models have managed to withstand tough times and have emerged in the top-10 list. Interestingly, seven out of 10 models on this list are from Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift has outsold the Wagon R to emerge as the bestselling model in the country in February 2022. The hatchback has managed to top the list despite a five per cent drop with 19,202-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 20,264-unit sales in February 2021. Back in January 2022, Swift had claimed the second rank for the third consecutive month.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has moved up to the second rank with 17,438-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 11,901-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 47 per cent. The compact sedan continues to be an undisputed leader in its segment.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R which was once the bestseller has now slipped down to the third rank in February 2022. The vehicle has lost the top rank owing to a drop of 22 per cent. The company sold 14,669 units in the country last month as compared to 18,728-unit sales in February 2021. The company recently launched the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in the country and you can read about it here. It will be interesting to see if the updated model will help the brand in reclaiming the top position.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno emerges as the fourth bestselling model in the country. The Baleno has registered 12,570-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 20,070-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a drop of 37 per cent. The Indian automaker has recently launched the 2022 Baleno in the country, which is expected to emerge as a strong contributor to the overall sales this month. To learn more about the updated Baleno, click here.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has been registering record sales in the last few months. The Nexon has emerged as the fifth bestseller in the country with 12,259-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 7,929-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 55 per cent. Recently the company introduced the Nexon Kaziranga Edition. To read more about it, click here.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki model on this list. The Ertiga has emerged as the sixth bestselling model in the country with 11,649-unit sales last month as compared to 9,774-unit sales in the same period in February 2021, with a growth of 19 per cent. The Ertiga is also the bestselling model in its segment.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level model, the Alto, which was once a bestseller in the country has now slipped down to the seventh rank. Back in February 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 11,551 units of the Alto as compared to 16,919 units sold in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a drop of 32 per cent.

Mahindra Bolero

Sales for the Mahindra Bolero have skyrocketed with a growth of 128 per cent in February 2022. Mahindra sold 11,045 units of the Bolero in February 2022 as compared to 4,843-unit sales in February last year. Recently, the Bolero received dual front airbags to comply with the latest norms.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue has made it to the list of top-10 bestselling models in the country. The Hyundai Venue holds the ninth rank with 10,212-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 11,224-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a nine per cent drop in sales. The Hyundai Venue facelift has been spied testing. To learn more about it, click here.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio has made it to the list of top-10 bestsellers with a growth of 59 per cent. The Celerio has registered 9,896-unit sales last month as compared to 6,214-unit sales in February 2021. Back in January, the new Celerio received a CNG option, which has further boosted sales for this model in the country. To learn more about the Celerio CNG, click here.