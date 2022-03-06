CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top-10 cars sold in India in February 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    968 Views
    Top-10 cars sold in India in February 2022

    The effects of the shortage in the supply of semiconductors are visible across car sales numbers in the month of February 2022. That said, with a gradual reduction in COVID-19 cases and significant improvement in market conditions, the auto industry is on the path to recovery. Despite limitations, few car models have managed to withstand tough times and have emerged in the top-10 list. Interestingly, seven out of 10 models on this list are from Maruti Suzuki

    Maruti Suzuki Swift  

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Swift has outsold the Wagon R to emerge as the bestselling model in the country in February 2022. The hatchback has managed to top the list despite a five per cent drop with 19,202-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 20,264-unit sales in February 2021. Back in January 2022, Swift had claimed the second rank for the third consecutive month. 

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire has moved up to the second rank with 17,438-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 11,901-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 47 per cent. The compact sedan continues to be an undisputed leader in its segment. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    The Wagon R which was once the bestseller has now slipped down to the third rank in February 2022. The vehicle has lost the top rank owing to a drop of 22 per cent. The company sold 14,669 units in the country last month as compared to 18,728-unit sales in February 2021. The company recently launched the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in the country and you can read about it here. It will be interesting to see if the updated model will help the brand in reclaiming the top position.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno emerges as the fourth bestselling model in the country. The Baleno has registered 12,570-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 20,070-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a drop of 37 per cent. The Indian automaker has recently launched the 2022 Baleno in the country, which is expected to emerge as a strong contributor to the overall sales this month. To learn more about the updated Baleno, click here.        

    Tata Nexon

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Nexon has been registering record sales in the last few months. The Nexon has emerged as the fifth bestseller in the country with 12,259-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 7,929-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 55 per cent. Recently the company introduced the Nexon Kaziranga Edition. To read more about it, click here.   

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki model on this list. The Ertiga has emerged as the sixth bestselling model in the country with 11,649-unit sales last month as compared to 9,774-unit sales in the same period in February 2021, with a growth of 19 per cent. The Ertiga is also the bestselling model in its segment. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level model, the Alto, which was once a bestseller in the country has now slipped down to the seventh rank. Back in February 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 11,551 units of the Alto as compared to 16,919 units sold in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a drop of 32 per cent.

    Mahindra Bolero

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    Sales for the Mahindra Bolero have skyrocketed with a growth of 128 per cent in February 2022. Mahindra sold 11,045 units of the Bolero in February 2022 as compared to 4,843-unit sales in February last year. Recently, the Bolero received dual front airbags to comply with the latest norms. 

    Hyundai Venue

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Venue has made it to the list of top-10 bestselling models in the country. The Hyundai Venue holds the ninth rank with 10,212-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 11,224-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a nine per cent drop in sales. The Hyundai Venue facelift has been spied testing. To learn more about it, click here

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio has made it to the list of top-10 bestsellers with a growth of 59 per cent. The Celerio has registered 9,896-unit sales last month as compared to 6,214-unit sales in February 2021. Back in January, the new Celerio received a CNG option, which has further boosted sales for this model in the country. To learn more about the Celerio CNG, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MG Charge introduced in India - All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4454 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

    ₹ 5.40 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thFEB
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG ZS EV Facelift

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.36 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.68 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.51 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.13 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.44 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.14 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.08 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4454 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top-10 cars sold in India in February 2022