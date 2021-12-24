CarWale
    Kia Carens DCT variant spotted in India ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    143 Views
    Kia Carens DCT variant spotted in India ahead of launch

    - New Kia Carens likely to be launched in India in Q1 2022

    - The model will be offered with petrol and diesel engines

    Kia India unveiled the Carens seven-seat MPV earlier this month, ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in Q1 2022. Now, a set of spy shots shared on the web gives us a look at the Kia Carens in the wild.

    Kia Carens Front View

    As seen in the spy images here, the new Kia Carens is finished in a shade of Aurora Red. The model will be offered in six additional colours, details of which are available here. The test mule also features a 7DCT badging on the boot lid, hinting at the drivetrain options for the car.

    Kia Carens Rear View

    Kia has confirmed that the India-spec Carens will be offered with a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. We expect a six-speed manual unit to be available at launch. Engine options are likely to include a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

    The 2022 Kia Carens will come equipped with features such as all LED lighting, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and drive modes. To read our first look of the Carens, click here

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    Popular Videos

