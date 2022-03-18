Top-five hatchbacks sold in India in February 2022

The hatchback segment has been a strong contributor to the overall sales in the country. The auto industry has been significantly impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors, despite limitations, the sales have dropped by a marginal 1.9 per cent last month. It is worth noting that the top-five bestselling models in this segment are from Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about them.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift has outsold the Wagon R to emerge as the bestselling hatchback in the country in February 2022. The company sold 19,202 units of the Swift last month as compared to 20,264 units sold in February 2021, thereby witnessing a drop of five per cent. Interestingly, in terms of cumulative sales, the Swift has emerged as the bestselling model in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki sales have dropped by 22 per cent last month with 14,669-unit sales last month as compared to 18,728 unit sales in February 2022. The company recently launched the 2022 Wagon R in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The new model is likely to boost sales for the Wagon R this month. To learn more about the updated Wagon R, click here.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno emerges as the third bestselling model in the hatchback segment despite a drop of 37 per cent. The company sold 12,570 units of the Baleno in February 2022 as compared to 20,070 units sold in the same period in 2021. The company has recently launched the 2022 Baleno in the country with new first-in-segment features. To learn more about it, click here.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level model, the Alto claims the fourth rank in terms of car sales in the hatchback segment in the country. The sales for the Alto have dropped by 32 per cent with 11,551 unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 16,919 unit sales in February 2021. The Alto holds the seven rank in terms of global sales.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki model making it to the top-five list. Back in November 2021, Maruti Suzuki launched the all-new Celerio in the country. The vehicle received a CNG option earlier in January this year, which has further boosted sales for the model last month. The Indian automaker sold 9,896 units of the Celerio in February 2022 as compared to 6,214 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 59 per cent.