2022 Renault Kwid - Top feature highlights

Renault has recently launched the 2022 Kwid in India. The hatchback is still available with two engine options and prices start at Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the top highlights of this latest iteration.

New Colours

Offered in new colour options, namely Metal Mustard and Ice Cool white with a black roof, the car is also available in two monotone colours such as Moonlight Silver and Zanskar Blue.

New wheel caps

Renault has neither equipped the entry-level hatchback with alloys nor changed the wheel size. However, they have smartly introduced dual-tone flex wheels that look like alloys.

New variant

Interestingly, the carmaker has added to the choice of buyers by making the Kwid available in a new RXL (O) variant. It's offered in both the 0.8L and 1.0L MT versions.

Tweaked interior

Inside, the Kwid comes with some segment-first features. This includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Then, there's voice recognition and it comes equipped with electrically adjustable ORVMs. Furthermore, the standard safety features include dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and seat belt Pyrotech.