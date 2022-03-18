CarWale
    2022 Hyundai Venue N Line spied testing in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2022 Hyundai Venue N Line spied testing in India

    - New Hyundai Venue N Line gets a dual-tip exhaust, new alloy wheels, and N Line badging

    - The model is expected to be powered by a 118bhp, 10-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Last month, Hyundai was spotted testing the new Venue N Line in South Korea. The new variant will be a part of the sub-four metre SUV’s facelift version that is expected to debut later this year. The Venue N Line has now been spotted testing in India for the very first time, courtesy of spy shots shared on the web.

    As seen in the spy images here, the Hyundai Venue N Line features a distinctive alloy wheel design, N-Line badging on the front fender, and a dual-tip exhaust at the rear. Elsewhere, we expect the model to feature tweaked front and rear bumpers as well as contrast red accents across the body.

    Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to be powered exclusively by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor could be offered with an iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. We are also likely to receive a revised suspension setup on the Venue N Line compared to the regular version.

    Previous sightings have also showcased that Hyundai is working on the mid-life facelift for the Venue that has been spotted testing in India as well as abroad. To know more about the refreshed sub-four metre SUV from Hyundai, click here.

    Image Source 1

    Image Source 2

    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
