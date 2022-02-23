New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.35 lakh

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model, which receives a heavily reworked exterior design, new features, and a new engine, began earlier this month for an amount of Rs 11,000.

Design highlights of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift include a new grille, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, UV-cut glass, LED tail lights, as well as new front and rear bumpers. To know more about the variant-wise features, click here.

Inside, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes equipped with a nine-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates, an Arkamys-sourced music system, Heads-Up Display (HUD), cruise control, rear AC vents, height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and six airbags. The facelifted Baleno also receives Suzuki Connect, details of which are available here.

Powering the new facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with idle start-stop technology, producing a maximum power output of 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The MT and AMT variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 22.35kmpl and 22.94kmpl, respectively. In terms of dimensions, the premium hatchback measures 3,990mm in length, 1,745mm in width, and 1,500mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,520mm.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is offered in four variants including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Customers can choose from six colours that include Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, and Pearl Arctic White, details and images of which can be seen here.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Baleno:

Baleno facelift Sigma MT: Rs 6.35 lakh

Baleno Delta MT: Rs 7.19 lakh

Baleno Delta AMT: Rs 7.69 lakh

Baleno Zeta MT: Rs 8.09 lakh

Baleno Zeta AMT: Rs 8.59 lakh

Baleno Alpha MT: Rs 8.99 lakh

Baleno Alpha AMT: Rs 9.49 lakh