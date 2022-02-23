CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.35 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    32,867 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.35 lakh

    The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model, which receives a heavily reworked exterior design, new features, and a new engine, began earlier this month for an amount of Rs 11,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Design highlights of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift include a new grille, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, UV-cut glass, LED tail lights, as well as new front and rear bumpers. To know more about the variant-wise features, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View

    Inside, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes equipped with a nine-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates, an Arkamys-sourced music system, Heads-Up Display (HUD), cruise control, rear AC vents, height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and six airbags. The facelifted Baleno also receives Suzuki Connect, details of which are available here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Rear View

    Powering the new facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with idle start-stop technology, producing a maximum power output of 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The MT and AMT variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 22.35kmpl and 22.94kmpl, respectively. In terms of dimensions, the premium hatchback measures 3,990mm in length, 1,745mm in width, and 1,500mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,520mm.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Infotainment System

    The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is offered in four variants including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Customers can choose from six colours that include Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, and Pearl Arctic White, details and images of which can be seen here.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Baleno:

    Baleno facelift Sigma MT: Rs 6.35 lakh

    Baleno Delta MT: Rs 7.19 lakh

    Baleno Delta AMT: Rs 7.69 lakh

    Baleno Zeta MT: Rs 8.09 lakh

    Baleno Zeta AMT: Rs 8.59 lakh

    Baleno Alpha MT: Rs 8.99 lakh

    Baleno Alpha AMT: Rs 9.49 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift: Variants explained
     Next 
    Kia India surpasses five lakh unit sales milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4403 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Cooper SE
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MINI Cooper SE

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 7.25 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4403 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.35 lakh