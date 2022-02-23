CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    4,780 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift: Variants explained

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted Baleno in the country, with prices starting at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the updated model commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 11,000.

    Propelling the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with idle start-stop technology, producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

    Colour options on the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift include Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, and Pearl Arctic White. Customers can choose from four variants such as Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The following are the variant-wise features of the facelifted Baleno.

    Baleno facelift Sigma

    Halogen projector headlamps

    LED tail lights

    Rear spoiler

    Body coloured bumpers

    All power windows

    Keyless entry

    Automatic climate control

    Rear defogger

    Gear shift indicator

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Monochrome TFT display

    Front adjustable head rests

    ABS with EBD

    Dual airbags

    Rear parking sensors

    Brake assist

    High-speed alert system

    Balenofacelift Delta

    Full wheel covers

    Chrome finish for the grille

    Body coloured door handles

    Body coloured ORVMs

    Phone connected navigation

    Steering-mounted audio controls

    Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Four speakers

    Rear parcel tray

    ESP with hill hold function (AMT only)

    Baleno facelift Zeta

    Automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function

    Mono-tone alloy wheels

    LED projector headlamps

    Chrome plated door handles

    Suzuki connect

    Alexa connect

    Rear AC vents

    Second row fast charging USB port

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Push-button start

    Rear wiper and washer

    Telescopic-adjustable steering

    SmartPlay Pro infotainment system

    Voice assistant

    OTA updates

    Two tweeters

    Coloured TFT display

    Second-row adjustable head rests

    Front sliding arm-rest

    Rear view camera

    Side and curtain airbags

    Baleno facelift Alpha

    UV-cut glasses

    Dual-tone alloy wheels

    LED DRLs

    LED fog lights with chrome garnish

    Heads-up Display (HUD)

    Cruise control

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Auto-folding ORVMs

    Arkamys-sourced music system

    Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    360-degree camera

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
