New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift: Variants explained

Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted Baleno in the country, with prices starting at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the updated model commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 11,000.
Propelling the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with idle start-stop technology, producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.
Colour options on the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift include Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, and Pearl Arctic White. Customers can choose from four variants such as Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The following are the variant-wise features of the facelifted Baleno.
Baleno facelift Sigma
Halogen projector headlamps
LED tail lights
Rear spoiler
Body coloured bumpers
All power windows
Keyless entry
Automatic climate control
Rear defogger
Gear shift indicator
Tilt-adjustable steering
Monochrome TFT display
Front adjustable head rests
ABS with EBD
Dual airbags
Rear parking sensors
Brake assist
High-speed alert system
Balenofacelift Delta
Full wheel covers
Chrome finish for the grille
Body coloured door handles
Body coloured ORVMs
Phone connected navigation
Steering-mounted audio controls
Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Four speakers
Rear parcel tray
ESP with hill hold function (AMT only)
Baleno facelift Zeta
Automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function
Mono-tone alloy wheels
LED projector headlamps
Chrome plated door handles
Suzuki connect
Alexa connect
Rear AC vents
Second row fast charging USB port
Height-adjustable driver seat
Push-button start
Rear wiper and washer
Telescopic-adjustable steering
SmartPlay Pro infotainment system
Voice assistant
OTA updates
Two tweeters
Coloured TFT display
Second-row adjustable head rests
Front sliding arm-rest
Rear view camera
Side and curtain airbags
Baleno facelift Alpha
UV-cut glasses
Dual-tone alloy wheels
LED DRLs
LED fog lights with chrome garnish
Heads-up Display (HUD)
Cruise control
Auto-dimming IRVM
Auto-folding ORVMs
Arkamys-sourced music system
Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
360-degree camera