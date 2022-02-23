New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift: Variants explained

Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted Baleno in the country, with prices starting at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the updated model commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 11,000.

Propelling the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with idle start-stop technology, producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

Colour options on the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift include Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, and Pearl Arctic White. Customers can choose from four variants such as Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The following are the variant-wise features of the facelifted Baleno.

Baleno facelift Sigma

Halogen projector headlamps

LED tail lights

Rear spoiler

Body coloured bumpers

All power windows

Keyless entry

Automatic climate control

Rear defogger

Gear shift indicator

Tilt-adjustable steering

Monochrome TFT display

Front adjustable head rests

ABS with EBD

Dual airbags

Rear parking sensors

Brake assist

High-speed alert system

Balenofacelift Delta

Full wheel covers

Chrome finish for the grille

Body coloured door handles

Body coloured ORVMs

Phone connected navigation

Steering-mounted audio controls

Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Four speakers

Rear parcel tray

ESP with hill hold function (AMT only)

Baleno facelift Zeta

Automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function

Mono-tone alloy wheels

LED projector headlamps

Chrome plated door handles

Suzuki connect

Alexa connect

Rear AC vents

Second row fast charging USB port

Height-adjustable driver seat

Push-button start

Rear wiper and washer

Telescopic-adjustable steering

SmartPlay Pro infotainment system

Voice assistant

OTA updates

Two tweeters

Coloured TFT display

Second-row adjustable head rests

Front sliding arm-rest

Rear view camera

Side and curtain airbags

Baleno facelift Alpha

UV-cut glasses

Dual-tone alloy wheels

LED DRLs

LED fog lights with chrome garnish

Heads-up Display (HUD)

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto-folding ORVMs

Arkamys-sourced music system

Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

360-degree camera