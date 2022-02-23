New Tata Punch Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 8.59 lakh

- The Punch Kaziranga edition gets a new Grassland Beige colour

- The model remains mechanically unchanged

Tata Motors has launched the Punch Kaziranga edition in the country with a price tag of Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in a single, fully-loaded version based on the Creative variant of the micro-SUV.

The first unit of the Tata Punch Kaziranga – IPL Special edition will be auctioned and proceeds from this shall benefit conservation efforts at Kaziranga. As the name suggests, the Punch Kaziranga edition is inspired from the Kaziranga national park in Assam and features unique updates such as the Grassland Beige paint job, blacked-out Rhino logos on both the front fenders, and multiple blacked-out elements across the body such as the ORVMs, wheels, as well as the roof.

Inside, the new Tata Punch Kaziranga edition features an Earthy Beige theme for the dashboard, dual-tone Earthy Beige leatherette seats, Rhino-embossed head rest, and Kaziranga-specific scuff plates. A few other notable features include iRA connected car technology, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, an engine start-stop button, and a height-adjustable driver-seat.

Under the hood, the Tata Punch Kaziranga edition continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit. We have driven the Punch and you can read our review here.