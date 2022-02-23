Tata Safari Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 21 lakh

- Based on XZ+ and XZA+ variants

- Get cosmetic upgrades inside out

Tata Motors has launched a fourth special edition to the Safari line-up. Christened as the Kaziranga edition, it is available at a starting price of Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the Safari can now be had in Adventure Persona, Gold, Dark, and Kaziranga editions besides the standard variants on offer.

The highlight of the Safari Kaziranga is the dual-tone Grassland Beige exterior shade with a black roof. Besides this, the ORVMs, front grille, alloy wheels, door handles, and the stepped-up roof design have also been done in black to give the Safari a distinct and appealing look. The rhino emblem on the front fenders is a tribute to the wildlife in the Kaziranga national park in Assam.

Inside, the dashboard and door pads get a Tropical Wood theme. Meanwhile, the leatherette upholstery is draped in Benecke Kaliko (beige and black) theme with rhino motifs on the headrests. In terms of features, the Safari is based on the top-spec trims and like all other special editions, comes loaded with a wireless charger, an air purifier, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and cooled front- and second-row seats (six-seater version).

The Safari is the only SUV in the Indian carmaker’s line-up to be offered in multiple special edition versions like the Adventure Persona, Gold, and Dark. To know more about them, click here.

Mechanically, the Safari Kaziranga is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The motor is tuned to generate 168bhp and 350Nm torque and is linked to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.