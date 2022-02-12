Tata Safari Dark Edition - First look

The Safari Dark Edition

After introducing the Dark edition versions of the Altroz, Nexon and Harrier last year, Tata has recently launched the Dark Edition variants of its flagship Safari. The SUV is available in the XT, XTA+, XZ and XZA+ trims, with its prices starting at Rs 19.06 lakh, ex-showroom. Let’s dive deeper to learn more about this special edition Safari.

What’s new on the outside?

To begin with, the Safari Dark Edition features a new Oberon Black paint job on the exterior. Tata has also swapped chrome inserts with gloss black embellishments on this Safari. For instance, the most significant changes come in the form of gloss black radiator grille, gloss black frames for headlamps, black door handles, black Safari lettering on the roof rails and black window trim. The SUV also adorns the #Dark logo on either side of the fender. All in all, the black exterior paint job indeed makes the Safari appear rugged and sporty.

The Safari Dark Edition comes with a set of 18-inch alloy wheels painted in Blackstone. Apart from the black inserts, this Dark Edition carries the same design and features the standard model. Meanwhile, Tata also had introduced the exclusive Safari Gold Edition in September 2021 with a few additional features.

What’s new on the inside?

Thanks to this Dark Edition version, this Safari has the darkest interior tone, compared to the standard model and Gold Edition variants. It features Blackstone dark interior with a Blackstone Matrix dashboard. Moreover, the seats wear Nappa Granite leather upholstery with the signature tri-arrow decorative stitching in blue on the seats in blue. Similarly, the same upholstery with blue tri-arrow patterned has been carried forward for the inside door panels.

Moreover, the Safari Dark Edition comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats in the front and rear seats (only in a six-seat layout), an air purifier, two USB ports in the second-row passengers seats, an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Meanwhile, except for the darker theme for the interior, Tata hasn’t changed anything inside.

Features

Tata continues with the same features in the Safari Dark Edition as in the standard model. For starters, it gets HID projector headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, six-way electronically adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, cooled storage box, automatic headlights, cruise control, nine-speaker JBL sound system, electronic parking brake, six airbags, four-disc brakes, hill hold and descent control, TPMS, fog lamps with cornering function, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror and electronic stability program.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Dark Edition variants of the Safari come powered by the same 1,959cc, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine mated to either six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. It produces 170bhp and delivers 350Nm of torque.

Prices and rivals

The Safari Dark Edition competes against the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus. Meanwhile, the SUV is priced between Rs 19.06 lakh and Rs 22.51 lakh (ex-showroom).