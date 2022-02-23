CarWale
    Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition introduced at Rs 11.79 lakh

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    15,717 Views
    Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition introduced at Rs 11.79 lakh

    - Available in both petrol and diesel engine options 

    - Nexon Kaziranga Edition also available in petrol and diesel AMT options

    Post much wait, Tata Motors has launched the Nexon Kaziranga Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Nexon Kaziranga Edition is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The new variant is available in XZ+ (P) and XZA+ (P) trims. Changes are limited to fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates.

    To distinguish the Nexon Kaziranga Edition from the regular model, one of the common features across the Kaziranga range of SUVs includes the Grassland Beige exterior body colour with a dual-tone roof in piano black finish. Additionally, the SUVs feature a new satin black rhino mascot on the front fender. As for the interior, the vehicles feature dual-tone earthy beige leatherette upholstery and tropical wood dashboard along with several earthy beige coloured inserts. Moreover, the front headrests feature embossed outlined torso of two rhinoceroses facing each other. 

    In terms of features, the Nexon Kaziranga Edition offers ventilated seats for the driver and the co-driver. To further distinguish it from the regular version, the vehicle also gets the new electro-chromatic IRVM, piano black door trims, granite black body claddings, and roof rails. The fascia is highlighted by the piano black humanity line front grille, while the vehicle rides on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. 

    Mechanically, the Nexon Kaziranga Edition continues to be powered by the existing petrol and diesel engine options. It can be had either with a manual transmission or an AMT option. The variant wise ex-showroom, Delhi prices for the Nexon Kaziranga Edition are as follows - 

    Petrol

    XZ+ (P) - Rs 11,78,900 

    XZA+ (P) - Rs 12,43,900

    Diesel

    XZ+ (P) - Rs 13,08,900

    XZA+ (P) - Rs 13,73,900  

    Tata Motors has also introduced the Harrier Kaziranga Edition, Punch Kaziranga Edition, and the Safari Kaziranga Edition in the country.  

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

