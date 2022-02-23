Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition introduced in India at Rs 20.41 lakh

- Gets distinguished set of cosmetic and feature updates

- Available in XZ+ and XZA+ trims

Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 20.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly added variant is available in XZ+ and XZA+ trims. The newly launched Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates to distinguish it from the regular version.

Tata Motors has introduced a series of new additions to enhance the overall design of the Kaziranga edition. The newly added Kaziranga editions feature grassland beige exterior body colour with a dual-tone roof in piano black finish. Additionally, the SUVs feature a new satin black rhino mascot on the front fender. Step inside and the Kaziranga range of SUVs greet with dual-tone earthy beige leatherette upholstery and tropical wood dashboard, along with several earthy beige coloured inserts. Moreover, the front headrests feature embossed outlined torso of two rhinoceroses facing each other.

In terms of features, the newly launched Tata Harrier Kaziranga Editions offer ventilated seats for the driver and the co-driver and an air-purifier. The newly added variants also offer new connected car technologies like iRA connected car technology, remote commands, location-based services, over-the-air updates, live vehicle diagnostics, and gamification, along with Apple Car Play and Android Auto over WiFi. Additionally, the Harrier Kaziranga Editions distinguishes itself from the regular model with granite black body claddings, granite black front grille with piano black inserts, and jet black 17-inch alloy wheels.

The ex-showroom, Delhi prices for the Harrier Kaziranga Edition are as follows -

Diesel

XZ+ - Rs 20,40,900

XZA+ - Rs 21,70,900