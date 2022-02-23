CarWale
    2022 Mini Cooper SE EV — Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    676 Views
    2022 Mini Cooper SE EV — Now in Pictures

    Mini's first all-electric Cooper SE will also be its first electric car for the Indian market. As a part of the plan, the first 30 units of this car will arrive in India soon. In fact, it’s claimed that these allotted cars have already been booked by customers. Let's take a look at what makes this electric vehicle different from the standard Mini and yet so special. Here's its picture gallery.

    MINI Cooper SE Front View

    Speaking of its appearance and changes first, the car has a front grille finished in chrome and comes with an 'E' badge. The car still is equipped with circular LED headlamps and tail lamps.

    MINI Cooper SE Right Rear Three Quarter

    Now to distinguish it from its standard version, it gets neon yellow accents on the ORVMs and wheels, which also sport a new design pattern.

    MINI Cooper SE Left Side View

    On the inside, the Cooper SE EV gets some noteworthy features like an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and a heads-up display.

    MINI Cooper SE Instrument Cluster

    This Cooper SE is an electrified version of the Cooper three-door hatchback and both of these look pretty much identical except for the SE badging and of course, the powertrain.

    MINI Cooper SE Infotainment System

    Before we get to the heart of this vehicle, let us tell you the electric powertrain has added about 145kg of weight making it significantly heavier than its petrol derivative.

    MINI Cooper SE Closed Hood/Bonnet

    Nonetheless, what helps add to this weight is a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery under the hood. It's mated with an electric motor producing 184bhp of power and 270Nm torque.

    MINI Cooper SE Left Front Three Quarter

    And this power helps the electric hatchback to catapult from 0-100kmph in just 7.3 seconds. Still, the Cooper SE gets a range of around 235km per charge which is certified by WLTP.

    MINI Cooper SE Car Roof

    Interestingly, this car gets charged from 0-80 per cent in around 2.5 hours with an 11kW charger, while the same charge can be attained in just 35 minutes with a 50kW DC fast charger.

    MINI Cooper SE EV Car Charging Input Plug
    MINI Cooper SE Image
    MINI Cooper SE
    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition introduced in India at Rs 20.41 lakh

    MINI Cooper SE Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • MINI Cooper SE Left Front Three Quarter
