2022 Mini Cooper SE EV — Now in Pictures

Mini's first all-electric Cooper SE will also be its first electric car for the Indian market. As a part of the plan, the first 30 units of this car will arrive in India soon. In fact, it’s claimed that these allotted cars have already been booked by customers. Let's take a look at what makes this electric vehicle different from the standard Mini and yet so special. Here's its picture gallery.

Speaking of its appearance and changes first, the car has a front grille finished in chrome and comes with an 'E' badge. The car still is equipped with circular LED headlamps and tail lamps.

Now to distinguish it from its standard version, it gets neon yellow accents on the ORVMs and wheels, which also sport a new design pattern.

On the inside, the Cooper SE EV gets some noteworthy features like an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and a heads-up display.

This Cooper SE is an electrified version of the Cooper three-door hatchback and both of these look pretty much identical except for the SE badging and of course, the powertrain.

Before we get to the heart of this vehicle, let us tell you the electric powertrain has added about 145kg of weight making it significantly heavier than its petrol derivative.

Nonetheless, what helps add to this weight is a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery under the hood. It's mated with an electric motor producing 184bhp of power and 270Nm torque.

And this power helps the electric hatchback to catapult from 0-100kmph in just 7.3 seconds. Still, the Cooper SE gets a range of around 235km per charge which is certified by WLTP.

Interestingly, this car gets charged from 0-80 per cent in around 2.5 hours with an 11kW charger, while the same charge can be attained in just 35 minutes with a 50kW DC fast charger.