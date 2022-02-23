2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno accumulates 25,000 bookings

- Powered by a 1.2-litre advanced K-Series dual jet engine with idle start-stop technology

- Offers first-in-segment features

- Available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki had opened bookings for the 2022 Baleno on 7 February, 2022 against a token amount of Rs 11,000. During the price announcement today, the company revealed that the Baleno facelift has accumulated 25,000 bookings since the commencement of the bookings. The premium hatchback debuts with first-in-segment features and advanced K-Series dual jet engine with idle start-stop technology.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre dual VVT petrol engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. The manual transmission returns 22.35kmpl, while the AGS version returns 22.94kmpl, as per certified by test agency under rule 115 of CMVR 1989.

The new Baleno is available in six colour options – Nexa Blue, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, Spendid Silver, and Arctic White. The vehicle offers first-in-segment features such as Head Up Display (HUD) and 360-degree view camera. Additionally, depending on the variant the Baleno offers a next-gen Suzuki Connect telematics system with over 40 connectivity features, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with HD display, six airbags, 16-inch precision cut alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, auto climate control, auto-dimming IRVMs, and more.