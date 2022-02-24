Volkswagen’s new mid-size sedan christened the Virtus; to be unveiled on 8 March

- Will replace Volkswagen Vento

- Likely to be offered with two petrol engines

Last week, Volkswagen India announced the global debut of its new mid-size sedan on 8 March. Now, confirming the rumours around its name, the German carmaker has christened the sedan Virtus. The Volkswagen Virtus will replace the Vento in the automaker’s India line-up and will be based on the localised MQB A0 IN platform. Volkswagen says that the name 'Virtus' is a combination of the words ‘Virtuoso’ and ‘Virtues’ that signify excellence, finesse, energy and brilliance.

The Virtus is the second model to be built on the platform after the Taigun SUV. Concurrently, Skoda India has also unveiled the Slavia that is slated to be launched in the country next month. As per the teaser videos, the Virtus will draw quite a few styling elements from the Taigun. The sedan will be equipped with projector LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, split tail lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, and chrome highlights on the front bumper as well as the front grille. Likely to be offered in the top-spec GT-line variant as the Taigun, the Virtus will boast ‘GT’ badging on the grille and front fenders.

The details about the interior are scarce at the moment. However, we can expect Virtus to be offered with features such as a digital instrument cluster, dual-tone leather upholstery, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, and automatic climate control. To know more about the Volkswagen Virtus, click here.

We expect the Virtus to be offered with the same powertrain and drivetrain options as the Taigun. This includes a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. Both the motors will be paired with manual as well as automatic transmissions.