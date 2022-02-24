CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Citroen C3 to be launched in India by June 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    709 Views
    New Citroen C3 to be launched in India by June 2022

    - To be developed and produced locally in India

    - Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

    A few months back, Citroen took the curtains off the C3 compact SUV. To be developed and produced in India, the Citroen C3 will be the second model to be launched by the French carmaker in India. It can now be confirmed that the SUV will be introduced by the first half of this calendar year.

    Citroen Left Rear Three Quarter

    As for the exterior styling, the C3 will have a compact footprint and will sport the family face with a split headlamp setup, horizontal chrome slats on the grille, two-tone exterior colours, fore and aft silver skid plates, roof rails, chunky plastic cladding around the wheel arches, and wraparound tail lamps. 

    Citroen Dashboard

    The dual-tone theme will be carried over to the dashboard that will be stacked with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other notable features include a digital instrument cluster, vertical aircon vents on either side of the dashboard, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. To know more about the Citroen C3, click here.

    The Citroen C3 is expected to be fitted with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that the automaker manufactures in India. This could be mated to manual as well as automatic gearboxes. With the C3, Citroen India will enter the populated compact SUV segment that is currently thronged by the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Mini Cooper SE electric launched in India at Rs 47.20 lakh
     Next 
    Volkswagen’s new mid-size sedan christened the Virtus; to be unveiled on 8 March

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Cooper SE
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MINI Cooper SE

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 32.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Citroen C3 to be launched in India by June 2022