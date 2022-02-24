New Citroen C3 to be launched in India by June 2022

- To be developed and produced locally in India

- Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

A few months back, Citroen took the curtains off the C3 compact SUV. To be developed and produced in India, the Citroen C3 will be the second model to be launched by the French carmaker in India. It can now be confirmed that the SUV will be introduced by the first half of this calendar year.

As for the exterior styling, the C3 will have a compact footprint and will sport the family face with a split headlamp setup, horizontal chrome slats on the grille, two-tone exterior colours, fore and aft silver skid plates, roof rails, chunky plastic cladding around the wheel arches, and wraparound tail lamps.

The dual-tone theme will be carried over to the dashboard that will be stacked with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other notable features include a digital instrument cluster, vertical aircon vents on either side of the dashboard, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. To know more about the Citroen C3, click here.

The Citroen C3 is expected to be fitted with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that the automaker manufactures in India. This could be mated to manual as well as automatic gearboxes. With the C3, Citroen India will enter the populated compact SUV segment that is currently thronged by the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and Toyota Urban Cruiser.