New Volkswagen Virtus sedan teased; to be unveiled next month

- The 2022 Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan will be the spiritual successor to the Vento

- The model will be revealed in India on 8 March, 2022

Volkswagen India has begun sharing teasers of the Virtus mid-size sedan ahead of its unveiling that is scheduled to take place on 8 March 2022. The Virtus, which will be based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the new Slavia, will be the spiritual successor to the Vento in the Indian market.

The new teaser shared by Volkswagen India does reveal key details and features of the upcoming Virtus sedan. A few notable elements of the model include L-shaped LED DRLs, LED headlamps, a sleek grille with chrome surrounds and thr GT Line badging, a large chrome insert for the front bumper, contrast coloured ORVMs and roof, and a shark-fin antenna.

Elsewhere, we expect the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus to get LED fog lights, a wide air dam, a set of new alloy wheels, a blacked-out B-pillar, wrap-around LED tail lights, and a boot-mounted number plate holder.

Inside, the Volkswagen Virtus could come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, A-pillar mounted tweeters, brushed aluminium inserts, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a fully-digital instrument console. Powering the model is likely to be a set of 1.0 and 1.5 TSI petrol engines paired with manual and automatic transmissions.