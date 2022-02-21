CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Toyota Innova spied testing in the international market

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,076 Views
    New Toyota Innova spied testing in the international market

    - To get fresh cosmetic and feature updates 

    - Expected to be introduced sometime in 2023

    The new Toyota Innova Crysta has been spied testing for the first time in Thailand. Codenamed 560B, the upcoming model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature highlights. Over the years, the Innova Crysta has been one of the popular selling models in the country and it last received an update late in 2020. This time around, a heavily camouflaged test mule, believed to be the new Innova Crysta was spied testing in Thailand. 

    Based on what can be seen, the upcoming model is expected to feature new LED taillights and new alloy wheels. The front is not visible in the leaked images, however, the fascia is expected to get fresh cosmetic updates. The interior, too is expected to get cosmetic and feature updates. 

    The details about the new Toyota Innova Crysta are scarce and the mechanical details will be known later. Currently, the vehicle is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. It is to be seen if the existing engine options will be introduced in the new model as well. 

    The new model will first debut in the international market sometime later this year and it might be introduced sometime in 2023 in India. More details about the new Innova Crysta will be known in the days to come. 

    Image source - indra_fathan

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 17.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift brochure leaked ahead of launch
     Next 
    New Volkswagen Virtus sedan teased; to be unveiled next month

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Innova Crysta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1549 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.67 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 31.38 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.71 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 21.69 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.31 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.71 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 21.02 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 19.50 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 21.03 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.49 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.27 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1549 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Toyota Innova spied testing in the international market