New Toyota Innova spied testing in the international market

- To get fresh cosmetic and feature updates

- Expected to be introduced sometime in 2023

The new Toyota Innova Crysta has been spied testing for the first time in Thailand. Codenamed 560B, the upcoming model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature highlights. Over the years, the Innova Crysta has been one of the popular selling models in the country and it last received an update late in 2020. This time around, a heavily camouflaged test mule, believed to be the new Innova Crysta was spied testing in Thailand.

Based on what can be seen, the upcoming model is expected to feature new LED taillights and new alloy wheels. The front is not visible in the leaked images, however, the fascia is expected to get fresh cosmetic updates. The interior, too is expected to get cosmetic and feature updates.

The details about the new Toyota Innova Crysta are scarce and the mechanical details will be known later. Currently, the vehicle is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. It is to be seen if the existing engine options will be introduced in the new model as well.

The new model will first debut in the international market sometime later this year and it might be introduced sometime in 2023 in India. More details about the new Innova Crysta will be known in the days to come.

Image source - indra_fathan