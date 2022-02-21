New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift brochure leaked; to get six airbags

- The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be launched in India on 23 February

- The updated model will be offered in four variants across six colours

The brochure of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been leaked on the web ahead of its launch that will take place on 23 February. The heavily updated model will receive a design update, new features, and a revision to the technical specifications.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will be powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with an idle start-stop technology. This motor will produce an output of 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. In terms of dimensions, the premium hatchback will measure 3,990mm in length, 1,745mm in width, and 1,500mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,520mm. The MT and AMT variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 22.35kmpl and 22.94 kmpl, respectively.

In terms of variants, customers of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be able to choose from four options including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. A total of six colours that include Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, and Pearl Arctic White will be offered, details and images of which are available here.

Exterior highlights of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will include LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a new grille, LED fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, UV-cut glass, LED tail lights, as well as new front and rear bumpers. To have a look at the new Baleno in official images, click here.

Inside, the model will come equipped with a nine-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates, an Arkamys-sourced music system, Heads-Up Display (HUD), cruise control, rear AC vents, height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and six airbags. The facelifted Baleno will also get Suzuki Connect, and you can read all about it and the 40 features inside it here.