CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift revealed in official TVC

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    6,542 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift revealed in official TVC

    - The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be launched in India tomorrow

    - Bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs 11,000

    Just a day ahead of its official launch, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has been revealed by the brand through an official TVC video shared on the web. Bookings for the model are currently underway for an amount of Rs 11,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift features a heavily updated exterior design that features a new grille, a reworked hood, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED fog lights, a new front bumper with chrome inserts, and a wide air dam. Additionally, it gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, two-piece LED tail lights, a chrome strip on the bootlid, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, a conventional antenna, and a new rear bumper with reflectors and a number plate recess. To have a look at the model in its new colour options, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Rear View

    Inside, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will come equipped with a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a new dashboard with redesigned AC vents on the centre console, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, an Arkayms music system, six airbags, and rear AC vents. To read the variant-wise features of the model, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Infotainment System

    Powering the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with an idle start-stop function that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The fuel efficiency figures of the new Baleno have been leaked, details of which are available here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Safari Kaziranga edition arrives at dealerships ahead of official launch
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift brochure leaked; to get six airbags

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4403 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4403 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift revealed in official TVC