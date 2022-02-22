2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift revealed in official TVC

- The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be launched in India tomorrow

- Bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs 11,000

Just a day ahead of its official launch, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has been revealed by the brand through an official TVC video shared on the web. Bookings for the model are currently underway for an amount of Rs 11,000.

As seen in the images here, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift features a heavily updated exterior design that features a new grille, a reworked hood, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED fog lights, a new front bumper with chrome inserts, and a wide air dam. Additionally, it gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, two-piece LED tail lights, a chrome strip on the bootlid, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, a conventional antenna, and a new rear bumper with reflectors and a number plate recess. To have a look at the model in its new colour options, click here.

Inside, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will come equipped with a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a new dashboard with redesigned AC vents on the centre console, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, an Arkayms music system, six airbags, and rear AC vents. To read the variant-wise features of the model, click here.

Powering the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with an idle start-stop function that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The fuel efficiency figures of the new Baleno have been leaked, details of which are available here.