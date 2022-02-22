Tata Safari Kaziranga edition arrives at dealerships ahead of official launch

- Tata Nexon, Punch, and Harrier also to be offered in Kaziranga guise

- Expected to be launched this week

A few days back, Tata Motors teased its upcoming range of Kaziranga editions. This special edition will be available across the entire SUV range comprising the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. This time around the Tata Safari Kaziranga edition has started to arrive at dealer stockyards.

The highlight of the Kaziranga edition is the exterior shade that Tata likes to call Grassland Beige. Besides this, the front grille, alloy wheels, ORVMs, door handles, spoiler, roof, and the signature stepped-up roof have been blacked out to lend the Safari a unique and appealing personality. This being the Kaziranga edition gets the rhino motif on the front fenders as well.

As for the interior, since the Kaziranga edition will be based on the top-spec variant, it will be loaded with features such as an air purifier, first and second row with cooled seats, a wireless charger, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The dashboard and upholstery theme is also likely to draw inspiration from the exterior shade with highlights of beige and black.

The Tata Safari Kaziranga will continue with the existing oil burner engine. The 2.0-litre diesel motor puts out 168bhp and 320Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The Safari is also available in Dark, Gold, and Adventure Persona special editions, details of which can be known here.

