    New Jeep Compass Trailhawk details, features, and specs leaked ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    998 Views
    New Jeep Compass Trailhawk details, features, and specs leaked ahead of launch

    - The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

    - The model is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks

    Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place in the coming weeks, all the details of the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk have been leaked on the web, courtesy of a brochure. The updated model was recently teased by the brand, details of which are available here.

    Powering the updated Jeep Compass Trailhwak is a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to a nine-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels via the 4x4 system.

    Exterior highlights of the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk include all-terrain tyres, LED projector headlamps, 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, panoramic sunroof, powered tail-gate, dual-tone paintjob, and red coloured rear tow hook. A few other notable features of the model include frequency selective damping suspension, dynamic steering torque, and selec-terrain drive modes with rock mode.

    Inside, the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk will come equipped with eight-way electrically adjustable driver and co-passenger seats with memory function for the former, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, leather-wrapped steering wheel, black leather interior with contrast red stitching, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, nine-speaker music system with amplifier, remote keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, 10.2-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and electrically foldable ORVMs. Safety features on the model include ABS with EBD, EPB, TCS, ESC, TPMS, six airbags, hill descent control, and hill start assist.

    Tata Safari Kaziranga edition arrives at dealerships ahead of official launch

