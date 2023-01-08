CarWale

    Toyota introduces Blu-Certification under the U Trust program

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    161 Views
    Toyota introduces Blu-Certification under the U Trust program

    - Offers warranty of six months or 10,000km

    - U Trust program has been running since 2007

    Toyota Kirloskar Motors started the U Trust Program in 2007 in India to provide used car buyers and sellers with an experience similar to that of new car buyers. The U Trust program is established to facilitate the sales, purchase, and exchange of Toyota and non-Toyota vehicles.

    The U Trust program includes benefits like a 203-point inspection of the vehicle, quality certification by Toyota, up to three free services at any Toyota dealerships, and up to two years or 30,000km warranty (whichever is earlier) on the used vehicle.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Right Front Three Quarter

    Now, the brand has introduced Blu-Certification, under which it will provide a six-month or 10,000km engine warranty on the purchase of a used car from a U Trust facility that is up to 10 years old or has run 1,50,000km (whichever is earlier).

    In other news, Toyota India sold 10,421 units in December 2022. The brand managed to sell 1,60,357 units in the entirety of CY 2022, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 23 per cent over last year when it sold 1,30,768 units.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 18.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    CES 2023: BMW iVision Dee concept showcased
     Next 
    New Mercedes-Benz GLC India launch confirmed for Q3 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Innova Crysta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2296 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2278 Views
    13 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire

    ₹ 94.36 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival

    Kia Carnival

    ₹ 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Trax Cruiser

    Force Motors Trax Cruiser

    ₹ 13.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 21.65 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.70 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 21.27 Lakh
    Pune₹ 21.54 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 22.87 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 20.15 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 22.11 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 20.33 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 20.13 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2296 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2278 Views
    13 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota introduces Blu-Certification under the U Trust program