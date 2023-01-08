Toyota introduces Blu-Certification under the U Trust program

- Offers warranty of six months or 10,000km

- U Trust program has been running since 2007

Toyota Kirloskar Motors started the U Trust Program in 2007 in India to provide used car buyers and sellers with an experience similar to that of new car buyers. The U Trust program is established to facilitate the sales, purchase, and exchange of Toyota and non-Toyota vehicles.

The U Trust program includes benefits like a 203-point inspection of the vehicle, quality certification by Toyota, up to three free services at any Toyota dealerships, and up to two years or 30,000km warranty (whichever is earlier) on the used vehicle.

Now, the brand has introduced Blu-Certification, under which it will provide a six-month or 10,000km engine warranty on the purchase of a used car from a U Trust facility that is up to 10 years old or has run 1,50,000km (whichever is earlier).

In other news, Toyota India sold 10,421 units in December 2022. The brand managed to sell 1,60,357 units in the entirety of CY 2022, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 23 per cent over last year when it sold 1,30,768 units.