    CES 2023: BMW iVision Dee concept showcased

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    CES 2023: BMW iVision Dee concept showcased

    - Colour-changing exterior 

    - Debuts new heads-up display for Neue Klasse vehicles from 2025 

    At first, it appeared that BMW’s global Instagram handle was hacked by some nefarious entity. Only things we knew about this entity were that it called itself 'Dee', and that it was all-digital. Over the course of the past few weeks, more teasers started coming with Arnold Schwarzenegger and K.I.T.T. stepping in to promote it. Now, at the 2023 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, BMW has revealed that it was all a campaign for this – the iVision Dee Concept.  

    BMW Left Side View

    The iVision Dee is a futuristic mid-size sedan showcasing BMW’s futuristic design and digital experience both inside and out. The name Dee stands for Digital Emotional Experience. The highlight of this concept includes a new-gen heads-up display which extends to the full width of the windscreen. This study will enter production from 2025 in the Neue Klasse vehicles, asserts BMW.  

    BMW Right Rear Three Quarter

    Another talking point of the iVision Dee is its use of colour-changing technology. First seen in the iX with Flow Featuring E Ink last year, this technology had the ability to change from black to white. On the Dee, the spectrum expands to 32 colours.  

    BMW Front View

    The exterior design appears to have taken inspiration from the iVision Circular Concept with many similar elements like the sleek light bars fore and aft. There are no character lines and the rest of the body remains minimalistic and simple. 

    BMW Dashboard

    On the inside, the iDrive controller is replaced by something called a ‘mixed reality slider’. This being a design study, technical details about the electric powertrain aren’t divulged by the Bavarian carmaker.  

    BMW Rear View

    The iVision Dee is a part of BMW’s next step phase into the Neue Klasse of vehicles. More insights and glimpses of this Neue Klasse will be seen over the course of this year.

    BMW Right Front Three Quarter
