BYD opens its doors in Vizag; inaugurates a new dealership

- BYD currently retails two electric models in India

- The carmaker will showcase multiple cars at the Auto Expo 2023 starting 11 January

BYD continues to expand its retail operations in the country. The Chinese automobile brand has thrown open its doors to its first passenger vehicle showroom in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The showroom, which is a 3S facility, is run and managed by PPS Motors. Spread across an area of 3,833 square feet, the new showroom boasts of service equipment, service bays, a customer lounge, and a showroom display floor.

BYD currently retails the Atto 3 electric SUV and e6 electric MPV in the country. The company plans to showcase multiple models at the Auto Expo 2023 which will begin on 11 January. At the same time, the company plans to have a network of 53 dealerships across India by the end of the year.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of our first passenger car showroom in Visakhapatnam with PPS Motors, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Visakhapatnam market. With our long-term partnership, PPS Motors will be instrumental in catering to the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region.”