Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers a sale of 11,765 units in November 2022

- TKM registered a growth of 31 per cent in wholesales from April to November 2022

- The company recently showcased the India-spec Innova Hycross

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has sold a total of 11,765 units in November 2022. The carmaker had sold 13,003 units in November 2021, thus recording a drop in Y-o-Y sales. The company is working on multiple products in India as well as abroad.

Last month, TKM unveiled the India-spec Innova Hycross, which will be the successor to the Innova Crysta MPV. The latter though, will be sold along the Innova Hycross, but details regarding the variants and powertrains remain unavailable at the moment. The brand is also expected to announce the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG, which will be offered in two variants upon launch.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “We began last month with demand soaring and positive sentiments building towards the unveil of the much awaited, all- new Innova Hycross. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder too, has been receiving good traction from the market. The cumulative wholesales from April to November 2022 registered a growth of 31 per cent when compared to cumulative wholesales in the same period last year.