CarWale

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers a sale of 11,765 units in November 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,170 Views
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers a sale of 11,765 units in November 2022

    - TKM registered a growth of 31 per cent in wholesales from April to November 2022

    - The company recently showcased the India-spec Innova Hycross

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has sold a total of 11,765 units in November 2022. The carmaker had sold 13,003 units in November 2021, thus recording a drop in Y-o-Y sales. The company is working on multiple products in India as well as abroad.

    Last month, TKM unveiled the India-spec Innova Hycross, which will be the successor to the Innova Crysta MPV. The latter though, will be sold along the Innova Hycross, but details regarding the variants and powertrains remain unavailable at the moment. The brand is also expected to announce the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG, which will be offered in two variants upon launch.

    Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “We began last month with demand soaring and positive sentiments building towards the unveil of the much awaited, all- new Innova Hycross. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder too, has been receiving good traction from the market. The cumulative wholesales from April to November 2022 registered a growth of 31 per cent when compared to cumulative wholesales in the same period last year.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Nissan India accounts for a sale of 6,746 units in November 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2164 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.54 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.07 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.45 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.63 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2164 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers a sale of 11,765 units in November 2022