New Skoda Slavia variant line-up revealed ahead of launch

- The 2022 Skoda Slavia will be offered in five colours across three variants

- Customers will be able to choose from two engines and three transmission options

Skoda Auto India has revealed the variant-line up of the Slavia ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next week. The company will introduce the 1.0 TSI variants on 28 February, followed by the price announcement of the 1.5 TSI variants on 3 March, 2022.

Engine options on the new Skoda Slavia will include a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre, TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. To read our first drive review of the Slavia prototype, click here.

The 2022 Skoda Slavia will be available in three variants that include Active, Ambition, and Style. The 1.0 TSI MT variants will be available in the Active, Ambition, and Style variants while the AT will be offered only in the latter two. The Slavia 1.5 MT and AT, both will be limited to their respective Style variants. To know more about the Slavia sedan, click here.