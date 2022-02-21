CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs 81,500 on Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV300, and Scorpio in February 2022

    Jay Shah

    Discounts of up to Rs 81,500 on Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV300, and Scorpio in February 2022

    - Offers applicable till 28 February, 2022

    - No offers on Mahindra Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700

    Mahindra has announced an array of discount offers on its models for February 2022. These benefits are applicable on XUV300, Scorpio, Alturas G4, Bolero, and Marazzo

    Mahindra Alturas G4 Left Front Three Quarter

    While there are no offers on the Bolero Neo, the Bolero SUV gets a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and a cash discount of Rs 6,000. Coming to the MPV offering, the Marazzo can be had in three trims – M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. The benefits this month include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,200.

    The Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV can be bought this month with a cash discount of up to Rs 30,003, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000. The XUV300 also attracts other offers of up to Rs 10,000. The XUV300 is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains along with manual and automatic transmissions. 

    Mahindra Alturas G4 Right Front Three Quarter

    The Alturas G4 gets the highest discount this month. The exchange bonus offered is up to Rs 50,000, then there's a corporate discount of up to Rs 11,500, and other additional offers that go up to Rs 20,000.

    Besides this, the Scorpio is available with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, corporate benefits of up to Rs 4,000, and other rebates of up to Rs 15,000. 

    
    
    
    
