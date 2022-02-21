CarWale
    New BMW X4 to be launched in India soon

    Gajanan Kashikar

    New BMW X4 to be launched in India soon

    After launching the new X3 in India, BMW is now setting the stage to bring the new X4 to the country. The German carmaker is expected to launch the X4 facelift sometime in the first week of March. That said, the SUV is very likely to be available in top-of-the-line M Sport variants with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains.

    BMW X3 Left Side View

    Introduced in June 2021, the third-generation facelift brought subtle changes to the X4 in terms of the exterior. First up, there are new sharper headlamps, a new and unified kidney grille, redesigned bumpers and slimmer rear lights. Therefore the X4 appears sportier than its predecessor. For the India-spec X4, BMW could offer adaptive LED headlights, new 19-inch alloy wheels and new flashy exterior paints such as Brooklyn Grey, Mineral White and Black Sapphire.

    BMW X3 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the SUV features a refreshed cabin like the new X3. Having said that, the India-bound X4 will probably get an upgraded 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, three-zone temperature control, six-colours of ambient lighting and more. Meanwhile, it’s expected to be available in a couple of interior colours with either Vernasca or Sensatec upholstery.

    BMW X3 Dashboard

    BMW will offer a host of features in the sporty SUV such as multiple airbags, cruise control, wireless smartphone connectivity, a Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree surround-view camera, TPMS, CBC, traction control, ESC, dynamic damper control, performance control and driving modes.

    BMW X3 Rear Seats

    The new X4 is most likely to come powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, twin-turbo, petrol engine that makes 248bhp and delivers 350Nm of torque and a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel motor capable of producing 282bhp and 650Nm of torque. Both engines will be mated to the Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. Once launched, the new BMW X4 will take on the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe in India.

    BMW X3 Image
    BMW X3
    ₹ 59.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
